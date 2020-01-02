Start streaming with a Blue Yeti and AC Origins, now $75 (Reg. $140)

B&H Photo is offering the Blue Yeti USB Microphone with Assassin’s Creed Origins at $74.99 shipped. For comparison, Amazon’s third-party sellers have it listed for around $140 right now. This bundle gives you the YouTuber’s choice for USB microphones, along with a killer game. You’ll get everything needed to kickstart your 2020 streaming career, making sure that your voice is transmitted nice and clear. I use the Blue Yeti and have always loved the way it sounds when recording voiceovers. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

For a lower-cost recording option, the Blue Snowflake is a great alternative. It’s down to $29 right now and is super compact, making it an easy choice if you travel a lot.

Proper streaming doesn’t stop with a good microphone. You’ll want to make sure your processor and SSD are up to the task. We just so happen to have those on sale in our Best PC Gaming Deals guide, so be sure to give that a look. We also spotted G.SKILL’s mechanical keyboard at $62.50, which is essential in any setup.

Don’t forget to take a look at Twitch Studio, a free game streaming platform. Twitch is the largest streaming website around, so it only makes sense that they have their own software which, thankfully, is free to use.

Blue Yeti USB Microphone features:

The people from Blue have designed a great package here in the Yeti USB Bundle with Assassin’s Creed Origins. First you get the Yeti microphone, styled in cool grey, with all the benefits befitting of a USB microphone designed for twitch streams.

