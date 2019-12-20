After a series of notable digital promotions for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Christmas PlayStation sale is now live. As you were likely expecting, there are literally over 1,500 games seeing price drops as part of this sales event, and that’s just the first half. You’re looking at up to 50% off, and everything you need to know is down below the fold.

Christmas PlayStation Sale Now Live

According to the official Sony blog post, the Christmas PlayStation sale will be broken up into two parts: Round 1 and Round 2. Round 1 starts today and will run through until January 5th, before Round 2 kicks off from then until January 16th. While there are no direct numbers in the second half of the sale, 1,500+ titles are going on sale today via PSN.

If you missed out over the Thanksgiving holiday sale or are just looking to fill up your back catalog for something to do over the Christmas break, there will almost certainly be some game deals here for you. You’ll want to double-check some of the newer and more popular titles against the prices in our games roundup, but you won’t have to get up off your couch or wait for shipping with these PSN offers. Most of the biggest games are either matching or within a few bucks of the Black Friday prices anyway.

Head below for some top picks from the Christmas PlayStation sale or go score grab a copy of Untitled Goose at 25% off and never play anything else ever again.

Top Picks from the Christmas PlayStation Sale:

Beyond today’s Christmas PlayStation sale, here are all of the best PlayStation console deals live right now for the holidays, including PS4 Pro from $280. While the holiday PSN deals above don’t require it, you can score 1-Year of PlayStation Plus for $39.50 via CDKeys or at $40 from eBay Daily Deals right now as well (Reg. $60). Make sure you check out the brand new OLED-equipped DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment from Sony and the rare, $1M+ Nintendo PlayStation console prototype.

More Details from Sony:

Christmas PlayStation sale: Round 1 sees deals up to 50 percent on more than 1,500 titles guaranteed to get you out of the cold and into the game. Immerse yourself in the breathtaking cinematic landscapes of Death Stranding – making its PS Store sale debut. Dive into battle with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, build your empire in Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition, and much, much more. Round 1 of PlayStation Store’s Holiday Sale ends Thursday, January 5. But be sure to keep an eye out for the Round 2 roster refresh, with even more deals running through January 16.

