Smartphone Accessories: IK Multimedia iKlip 5-in-1 Grip $23 (Reg. $30), more

Amazon offers the IK Multimedia iKlip Grip 5-in-1 Smartphone Stand for $22.99 shipped. Having dropped from $30, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount and marks a new all-time low. For comparison, Best Buy will still charge you the list price of $50. Sporting a 5-in-1 design, this accessory can convert from a compact tripod into a selfie stick and more. A universal smartphone adapter keeps your device securely in-place while filming or preparing to snap a photo, and the ball joint makes adjusting the angle or orientation a breeze. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Get a better view from your smartphone with this iKlip Grip. It functions the tripod so that you can place it on the ground, or it acts as a selfie stick so that you can take photos from a distance. An included Bluetooth shutter lets you quickly take photos when your smartphone is on this iKlip Grip.

Compatible with most smartphones, digital cameras and more. iPhone, iPod touch and Smartphone in size from 3.5″ to 6″ with case on.

