Smartphone Accessories: IK Multimedia iKlip 5-in-1 Grip $23 (Reg. $30), more

- Jan. 3rd 2020 10:21 am ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Amazon offers the IK Multimedia iKlip Grip 5-in-1 Smartphone Stand for $22.99 shipped. Having dropped from $30, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount and marks a new all-time low. For comparison, Best Buy will still charge you the list price of $50. Sporting a 5-in-1 design, this accessory can convert from a compact tripod into a selfie stick and more. A universal smartphone adapter keeps your device securely in-place while filming or preparing to snap a photo, and the ball joint makes adjusting the angle or orientation a breeze. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Get a better view from your smartphone with this iKlip Grip. It functions the tripod so that you can place it on the ground, or it acts as a selfie stick so that you can take photos from a distance. An included Bluetooth shutter lets you quickly take photos when your smartphone is on this iKlip Grip.

Compatible with most smartphones, digital cameras and more. iPhone, iPod touch and Smartphone in size from 3.5″ to 6″ with case on.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
IK Multimedia

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go