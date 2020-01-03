Bring home the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $55 shipped (Reg. $70)

- Jan. 3rd 2020 11:20 am ET

Amazon is offering the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $55 shipped. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly $70, this is matching the listing we saw over the Cyber Monday holiday and the weeks leading up to Christmas as one of the best prices we have ever tracked. It is also matching the Amazon all-time low. Nintendo’s Pro Controller is easily a must-have for anyone playing navigation intensive titles like Breath of the Wild. It ships with everything you need to get going including built-in amiibo support, HD rumble and one of the more comfortable controller layouts available for Nintendo Switch. More details below.

While it’s hard not to recommend the Nintendo-made Pro Controller at this price, there are other options for less. The PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller at $37 or the Wired Fight Pad Pro Controller by PDP at $18 are both great alternatives if the price tag is still too steep on the first party option.

Nintendo is also offering refurbished NES and SNES Classic consoles today from $50 and here are the rest of today’s best game deals.

The rare Nintendo PlayStation console is going up for sale soon and Nintendo’s latest Switch Online update includes Star Fox 2, Super Punch-Out, and more.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller:

Take your game sessions up a notch with the Pro Controller. Includes motion controls, HD rumble, built-in amiibo functionality, and more. Nintendo Switch is designed to go wherever you do, transforming from home console to portable system in a snap. So you get more time to play the games you love, however you like

