Save hundreds on Bowflex home gym gear at Amazon today, deals from $209

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Nautilus and Bowflex Fitness Equipment. One standout is the Bowflex Xtreme Home Gym for $419 shipped. Previously as much as $699, it sells for closer to $599 these days and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. This machine provides up to 210-pounds of Power Rod resistance and supports as many as 65+ different exercises. Other notable features include a “heavy-duty” steel frame, a pulley system for custom workouts, and the included ab training strap, squat bar, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

You’ll also find upright/recumbent exercise bikes, elliptical trainers, treadmills, and more in today’s sale. If you plan on focusing on cardio, the Nautilus Upright Bike in today’s sale will save you significantly by comparison to today’s lead deal. Currently down at $209, the regularly $300 bike is now at a new Amazon all-time low just in time to help meet your 2020 fitness goals. Features include 20-levels of resistance, DualTrack LCD displays, USB media charging, and an adjustable fan. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

You might want to think about refreshing your workout apparel too. Finish Line is offering up to 50% off right now and you’ll find hundreds of New Balance runners from $45 right here.

Bowflex Xtreme Home Gym:

210 pounds of Power Rod resistance standard upgradeable to 310 pounds or 410 pounds

Progressive resistance Power Rod system

65 plus exercises for chest, shoulders, back, arms, abs and legs

Bowflex provides 7 trainer build workout regiments.The weight capacity of the seat is around 300 pounds

Heavy duty steel frame ensures long lasting protection and shape retention

