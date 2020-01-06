Epson has taken to CES 2020 to unveil its new EF-100W and EF-100B Smart Streaming Laser Projectors backed by Android TV. Both of these portable projectors are capable of pushing images up to 150-inches in size with dedicated support for Google Assistant voice search built directly into the remote. Head below for full details on the latest from Epson.

Epson unveils new Android TV projectors

The new EF-100 Android TV projector delivers 2,000-lumens of total light output, making it a suitable option for most indoor setups. It also has vertical image correction, which is particularly helpful in today’s Instagram world.

Epson is noting that both of its new projectors are HD-ready, but we’d venture to guess that they may not be full 1080p feeds. Both come with built-in speakers that focus on bass and movie audio.

The prominent feature here is Google Assistant, which integrates fully on Epson’s latest projectors, to deliver easy searches for streaming content, and more. We’ve seen plenty of Android TVs over the years, but few projectors with this technology built right in.

Epson is expected to release its new projectors for $999 later this month in the United States.

