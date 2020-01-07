Amazon marks down Cuisinart cast iron cookware to $70, today only

- Jan. 7th 2020 7:41 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers up to 46% off Cuisinart Cast Iron Cookware. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the 7-quart Cast Iron Casserole Dish for $69.99. That’s as much as $30 off the regular going rate and down $50 from the original price. These dishes are made from cast iron and feature “superior heat retention and even heat distribution.” Available in various colors. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More deals below.

Also be sure to check out the 12-inch Chicken Fryer which is down to $69.99. That’s as much as $50 off the regular going rate and the best we can currently find. It’s ideal for frying various meats, including chicken, and comes in various colors as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Cuisinart Casserole Dishes feature:

  • Cast iron construction provides superior heat retention and even heat distribution
  • Porcelain enamel exterior provides a strong, durable finish in rich colors complementing any kitchen décor; perfect for cooking, serving and entertaining
  • Porcelain enamel interior is ideal for cooking, its surface does not impart flavors or absorb odors
  • Safe for induction, halogen, glass/ceramic, gas and electric stove-tops

