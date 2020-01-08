Today’s Best Game Deals: Civilization VI Switch $20, Injustice 2 Legendary $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Sid Meier’s Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $60 on the Nintendo eShop, today’s deal is matching the 2019 Black Friday pricing and the Amazon all-time low. This version of the game allows you to take your civilization with you anywhere and includes a series of extra content like the Vikings, Poland, Australia, Persia, and Macedon civilizations and Scenario Packs. Head below for even more of today’s best game deals including Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Injustice 2: Legendary Edition, Super Lucky’s Tale, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe, Mutant Mudds Collection, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus $12 (Reg. $25+)
- Injustice 2: Legendary Edition $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Super Lucky’s Tale $15 (Reg. $20)
- Mutant Mudds Collection $1.50 (Reg. $15)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $39.59 (Reg. $70)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15 (Reg. $35+)
- Matched on PS4 and Xbox One at Best Buy
- Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack $24.99 (Reg. $70+)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins $14.99 (Reg. $28+)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition $17.50 (Reg. $60+)
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection $12 (Reg. $20+)
- Last of Us, God of War, HZD Complete $23 ($45+ value)
- Far Cry Xbox games from $10
- Bioshock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $20)
- GreedFall $40 (Reg. $50)
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection $22 (Reg. $40)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection $15 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands: Game of The Year $15 (Reg. $20)
- God of War $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Windjammers $20 (Reg. $30)
- Super Star Wars PS4 $5 (Reg. $10)
- Resident Evil 3 remake pre-order $60
- Launch coverage and gameplay here
