We are getting a notable PlayStation Gear sale today. Sony’s online PlayStation store is now offering a series of solid markdowns on its exclusive gaming apparel, merchandise and other goodies for the new year. Deals start from just $2.99 and include loads of themed items from Sony’s most popular gaming franchises including God of War, The Last of Us, Uncharted, Bloodborne, and more. You’ll also find some PlayStation gear including vintage-style PS1 mugs and tees, among many other things. Head below for all the details.

PlayStation Gear Sale

From mugs and t-shirts to PlayStation-branded decals, phone cases, figurines and hats, there’s a little something for anyone’s game room in today’s sale. Shipping is free in orders over $80 on the PlayStation Gear Store.

One standout from today’s PlayStation Gear sale is the PS1 Console Tee at $12.99. Regularly $19, today’s offer is nearly 35% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked, and the best we can find. Featuring vintage-style PlayStation 1 screen printing, this Heather grey t-shirt is pre-washed to reduce shrinkage and is made of combed, ringspun cotton fine jersey.

But be sure to browse through the rest of the PlayStation Gear sale for additional deals starting from just $3.

In other PlayStation news, the Gold Wireless Headset is down to $60 while one year PS Plus memberships are now available from $37. Here are today’s best PS4 game deals and January’s PS Plus freebies. You’ll also want to take a few minutes to browse through the 9to5Toys Best of CES 2020 Awards where you’ll find the Big O gaming PC with a PS4 built-in and more. And then jump over to our hub for the rest of the biggest announcements from this week’s show.

PS1 Console Tee:

Bring your gaming go-to to life with this classic, comfortable tee. Pre-washed to reduce shrinkage, it’s made of combed, ringspun 100% cotton fine jersey. Rib-knit collar. Sideseamed. Heather Gray…Screenprinted logo

