Add one year to your PlayStation Plus membership from $37 today (Reg. $60)

Trusted dealer Neogames via eBay Daily Deals is now offering one year subscriptions to PlayStation Plus for $37.95 shipped. However, CDKeys is now offering the same sub for $36.79 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60 and currently on sale for $45 at Amazon, today’s deals are among the best we have tracked all year and well under the official 2019 Black Friday price. From free PS4 games to online multiplayer access and deep deals on PSN, PlayStation Plus is a great investment for avid PS4 gamers, especially at this price. You can always stack these cards on top of your existing subscription to extend at a discount too. Head below for even more details.

We also have great deals available on Amazon’s #1 best-selling PS4/Slim/Pro cooling station as well as PDP’s universal console remote for $22. All of today’s best PS4 game deals can be found right here and go claim January’s PS Plus freebies.

CES 2020 is in full swing this week and we have seen our fair share of notable gaming-related announcements like Origin’s new PC gaming rig with PS4 Pro built-in. But you definitely want to go check out this $14,000 gaming chair and don’t forget about the new OLED-equipped DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment.

PlayStation Plus Memberships:

Sony PlayStation Plus Membership Subscription Card 1 Year…In Stock. Order Now! One year membership to PlayStation Plus…Access to instant Game Collection…Play online multiplayer on the PS4 system…Membership benefits for PS4, PS3 and PS Vita systems

