PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset with 7.1 surround sound now $60 (Reg. $74+)

- Jan. 8th 2020 1:41 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $74+ $60
0

Today only, Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Sony PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset for $59.99 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code ALT5 at checkout. Originally listed at $100, these days they sell for closer to $74 at Amazon, B&H and elsewhere. Today’s deal is within $0.50 of our previous mention and the best we can find. The current generation PlayStation headset features 7.1 virtual surround sound, built-in chat microphones, and PSVR compatibility. The free headset companion app provides users with developer-created audio profiles for specific games and more. Rated 4+ stars. You’ll find additional information below and details on the 2019 Rose Gold set right here.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

A great alternative to today’s lead is Turtle Beach’s Recon 200 Amplified Gaming Headset. This set won’t include the developer audio profiles but it is currently on sale for $50 and is compatible with all of your home consoles. You might as well go take a look at HyperX’s new wireless Qi gaming headset from CES 2020 as well.

We also have deep deals on PlayStation Plus today along with Amazon’s #1 best-selling PS4 cooling station and PDP’s universal console remote. Here are your January PS Plus freebies and everything you need to know about the new OLED-equipped DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment.

PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset:

  • A Headset for Gamers: Experience everything from the big booms to whisper quiet warnings in stunning 7.1 virtual surround sound and chat with friends through the hidden, noise canceling microphones
  • With the Headset Companion App, download custom audio modes created exclusively for PlayStation 4 systems by developers that are specifically tuned to enhance the audio in your favorite games
  • Stylish comfort: slip into comfort you can Enjoy for hours and a look you can take anywhere. Further customize your look by swapping out the removable faceplates for something more your style

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $74+ $60
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Rakuten

Rakuten
Sony

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard