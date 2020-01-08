PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset with 7.1 surround sound now $60 (Reg. $74+)

Today only, Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Sony PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset for $59.99 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code ALT5 at checkout. Originally listed at $100, these days they sell for closer to $74 at Amazon, B&H and elsewhere. Today’s deal is within $0.50 of our previous mention and the best we can find. The current generation PlayStation headset features 7.1 virtual surround sound, built-in chat microphones, and PSVR compatibility. The free headset companion app provides users with developer-created audio profiles for specific games and more. Rated 4+ stars. You’ll find additional information below and details on the 2019 Rose Gold set right here.

A great alternative to today’s lead is Turtle Beach’s Recon 200 Amplified Gaming Headset. This set won’t include the developer audio profiles but it is currently on sale for $50 and is compatible with all of your home consoles. You might as well go take a look at HyperX’s new wireless Qi gaming headset from CES 2020 as well.

We also have deep deals on PlayStation Plus today along with Amazon’s #1 best-selling PS4 cooling station and PDP’s universal console remote. Here are your January PS Plus freebies and everything you need to know about the new OLED-equipped DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment.

A Headset for Gamers: Experience everything from the big booms to whisper quiet warnings in stunning 7.1 virtual surround sound and chat with friends through the hidden, noise canceling microphones

With the Headset Companion App, download custom audio modes created exclusively for PlayStation 4 systems by developers that are specifically tuned to enhance the audio in your favorite games