PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset with 7.1 surround sound now $60 (Reg. $74+)

Today only, Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Sony PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset for $59.99 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code ALT5 at checkout. Originally listed at $100, these days they sell for closer to $74 at Amazon, B&H and elsewhere. Today’s deal is within $0.50 of our previous mention and the best we can find. The current generation PlayStation headset features 7.1 virtual surround sound, built-in chat microphones, and PSVR compatibility. The free headset companion app provides users with developer-created audio profiles for specific games and more. Rated 4+ stars. You’ll find additional information below and details on the 2019 Rose Gold set right here.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
A great alternative to today’s lead is Turtle Beach’s Recon 200 Amplified Gaming Headset. This set won’t include the developer audio profiles but it is currently on sale for $50 and is compatible with all of your home consoles. You might as well go take a look at HyperX’s new wireless Qi gaming headset from CES 2020 as well.
We also have deep deals on PlayStation Plus today along with Amazon’s #1 best-selling PS4 cooling station and PDP’s universal console remote. Here are your January PS Plus freebies and everything you need to know about the new OLED-equipped DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment.
PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset:
- A Headset for Gamers: Experience everything from the big booms to whisper quiet warnings in stunning 7.1 virtual surround sound and chat with friends through the hidden, noise canceling microphones
- With the Headset Companion App, download custom audio modes created exclusively for PlayStation 4 systems by developers that are specifically tuned to enhance the audio in your favorite games
- Stylish comfort: slip into comfort you can Enjoy for hours and a look you can take anywhere. Further customize your look by swapping out the removable faceplates for something more your style
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!