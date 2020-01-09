Amazon offers up to $120 off eufy robot vacuums today with deals from $149

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Eufy Home via Amazon is offering up to 39% off its robotic vacuum cleaners. The eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C is now available for $179 shipped. Regularly close to $300, today’s deal is slightly below the $180 listing we saw over the holidays last year making this one of the best prices we have ever tracked. This model offers up to 100 minutes of runtime with 1500Pa suction power and a slim 2.85-inch body height so it can squeeze into hard to reach areas. It ships with 13+ feet of boundary strips to control navigation as well as a remote control, the charge base, a cleaning tool, spare filters, cable ties, and more. It is rated 4+ stars from over 2,500 Amazon customers and be sure to watch our hands-on video review right here. More deals details below.

However, if you don’t need the boundary strip technology the eufy 11S Slim robot vac is on sale today for $149. Regularly $230+, this is also one of the best prices we have tracked and the lowest total out there. It doesn’t have quite as much suction power at 13000Pa, but it is just as slim, includes the charge base, and provides up to 100 minutes of run time. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,600 Amazon customers.

Here are the three new vacuum and mopping bots ILIFE debuted at CES this year along with the rest of the show’s most exciting new announcements.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C:

Wi-Fi Convenience: The EufyHome app, and Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant voice control-services let you accomplish your vacuuming needs with zero effort from you.

Worry-Free Cleaning: Set Boundary Strips and the robotic vacuum cleaner’s slim 2.85” body with—upgraded to 1500Pa* suction—only cleans the areas you want.

BoostIQ Technology: The robotic vacuum cleaner will automatically increase suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed—so you get the best clean.

A Quiet Clean: Up to 100 minutes** of constant, powerful suction at a volume no louder than an operating microwave from this robotic vacuum cleaner.

