Lenovo’s 2.1GHz USB-C Chromebook is within two bucks of its Amazon low at $220

Amazon is offering the Lenovo S330 2.1GHz/4GB/64GB Chromebook for $219.99 shipped. That’s $47 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is within a couple bucks of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Bear in mind that one time before we saw it go as low as $180 at Rakuten. This highly-affordable Chromebook sports 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and is ready to run Android apps. If you’ve been wanting to give Chrome OS a whirl, this option is an inexpensive way to give it a shot and to keep a backup computer around. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Have a look at our video review to learn more.

Today’s savings leave an ample amount of money left over to cover RAVPower’s 61W Wall Charger for $24 when clipping the on-page coupon. For comparison, this offering is half the size of what Apple ships with its MacBooks, making it an extremely compact option worth keeping in your bag.

While on the topic of tiny USB-C power adapters, have a look at the upcoming Omnia Series that AUKEY debuted at CES this week. There are a total of five options in the lineup and my favorite wields two USB-C ports and is capable of cranking out 100W.

Lenovo S330 Chromebook features:

HIGH PERFORMANCE LAPTOP: The Chromebook S330 is equipped with a MediaTek MTK8173C Processor, Chrome OS, 4 GB LPDDR3, 64 GB eMMC 5. 1 and so much more

Sleek & stylish design: sleek, stylish and secure, the Lenovo Chromebook S330 is less than one inch thin and 3.3 lbs. Light with a 14-inch FHD display Perfect for day-to-day computing and multimedia, on or offline

