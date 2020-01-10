Hanes Beat the Chill Sale takes 50% off sweatshirts, joggers, more from $8

- Jan. 10th 2020 10:59 am ET

0

The Hanes Beat the Chill Sale offers 50% off hoodies, joggers, jackets, and more. Prices are as marked. Best of all, receive free shipping on all orders. The women’s French Terry Joggers are on sale for $15 and originally were priced at $30. These trendy bottoms are great for lounging and have a flattering cinched bottom fit. It also has an adjustable waistband and fleece interior for added comfort. You can choose from four color options and they’re rated 4/5 stars from Hanes customers. However, if you’re looking for a men’s option the EcoSmart Fleece Sweatpants are very similar and on sale for just $9. Find the rest of our top picks from Hanes below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Hanes

Hanes

About the Author