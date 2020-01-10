Hanes Beat the Chill Sale takes 50% off sweatshirts, joggers, more from $8

The Hanes Beat the Chill Sale offers 50% off hoodies, joggers, jackets, and more. Prices are as marked. Best of all, receive free shipping on all orders. The women’s French Terry Joggers are on sale for $15 and originally were priced at $30. These trendy bottoms are great for lounging and have a flattering cinched bottom fit. It also has an adjustable waistband and fleece interior for added comfort. You can choose from four color options and they’re rated 4/5 stars from Hanes customers. However, if you’re looking for a men’s option the EcoSmart Fleece Sweatpants are very similar and on sale for just $9. Find the rest of our top picks from Hanes below.
Our top picks for men include:
- EcoSmart Fleece Sweatpants $9 (Orig. $18)
- Powerblend Pullover Hoodie $27 (Orig. $45)
- Ultimate Cotton Crewneck Sweatshirt $12 (Orig. $24)
- Nano Premium Lightweight Pullover $12 (Orig. $24)
- Performance Quarter-Zip Pullover $16 (Orig. $32)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Performance Fleece Hoodie $15 (Orig. $30)
- Performance Zip Up Jacket $18 (Orig. $36)
- French Terry Pocket Pants $8 (Orig. $19)
- ComfortSoft Cinch Bottom Sweatpants $7 (Orig. $14)
- French Terry Joggers $15 (Orig. $30)
- …and even more deals…
