Save nearly 20% on this high-back office chair, now $131 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Office Star High-Back Managers Chair for $130.84 shipped. Down nearly 20% from its regular going rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re still sitting on a 10-year-old office chair, it’s time to upgrade. This model features a ProGrid back, FreeFlex seat with adjustable arms, and multi-function seat slider for an all-around great experience. I started using an office chair with a mesh back right around the same time I started working at 9to5Toys, and haven’t looked back in over two years. Rated 4/5 stars.
Now, if you’re just wanting a mesh back and none of the other high-end features that today’s lead deal offers, then AmazonBasics has you covered with its low-back Desk Chair at $47 shipped. This is over $80 below today’s lead deal and still gives you a comfortable feel.
With your savings from today’s lead deal, be sure to grab this chair mat if you’re planning to use it on carpet. It’s $28 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and offers a smooth surface to roll around on.
Office Star Managers Chair features:
- Breathable ProGrid Back with Built-in Lumbar Support
- One Touch Pneumatic Seat Height Adjustment
- Multi Function Control with Seat Slider, Forward Pitch and Adjustable Tilt Tension
- Fixed Back Height
- Height and Width Adjustable Arms with PU Pads
