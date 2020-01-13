Save nearly 20% on this high-back office chair, now $131 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Office Star High-Back Managers Chair for $130.84 shipped. Down nearly 20% from its regular going rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re still sitting on a 10-year-old office chair, it’s time to upgrade. This model features a ProGrid back, FreeFlex seat with adjustable arms, and multi-function seat slider for an all-around great experience. I started using an office chair with a mesh back right around the same time I started working at 9to5Toys, and haven’t looked back in over two years. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Now, if you’re just wanting a mesh back and none of the other high-end features that today’s lead deal offers, then AmazonBasics has you covered with its low-back Desk Chair at $47 shipped. This is over $80 below today’s lead deal and still gives you a comfortable feel.

With your savings from today’s lead deal, be sure to grab this chair mat if you’re planning to use it on carpet. It’s $28 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and offers a smooth surface to roll around on.

Office Star Managers Chair features:

Breathable ProGrid Back with Built-in Lumbar Support

One Touch Pneumatic Seat Height Adjustment

Multi Function Control with Seat Slider, Forward Pitch and Adjustable Tilt Tension

Fixed Back Height

Height and Width Adjustable Arms with PU Pads

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!