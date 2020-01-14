Add a backup camera to any vehicle for $71 shipped (Reg. $120)

- Jan. 14th 2020 7:37 pm ET

0

AUTO-VOX (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its CS-2 Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $71.19 shipped with the code CT7YHBKO at checkout. For comparison, it has a list price of $120 and our last mention was $72, making this the lowest price that we’ve tracked. If your vehicle didn’t come with a backup camera pre-installed, this is a great way to add it to your car. This bundle includes the camera and display, which wirelessly connect to each other. Thanks to a 110-degree field of view, this camera lets you see everything behind you, ensuring that you can back up safely. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Now, if your car already has some form of a display (either a radio or something else), then you can add a backup camera to it for far less. This model is only $22 Prime shipped at Amazon, offering you a budget-friendly way to see behind you.

However, this kit is a #1 new release at Amazon and will only set you back $38 shipped. It includes a camera, display, and a charger. Just keep in mind that it isn’t wireless.

AUTO-VOX Wireless Backup Camera Kit features:

With digital wireless transmission, CS-2 delivers a stable image without any interference from other signals such as Bluetooth. Equipped with PC1058 sensor, the camera provides vivid picture, which restores what you see behind your car directly.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
AUTO-VOX

AUTO-VOX

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide