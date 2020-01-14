Add a backup camera to any vehicle for $71 shipped (Reg. $120)

AUTO-VOX (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its CS-2 Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $71.19 shipped with the code CT7YHBKO at checkout. For comparison, it has a list price of $120 and our last mention was $72, making this the lowest price that we’ve tracked. If your vehicle didn’t come with a backup camera pre-installed, this is a great way to add it to your car. This bundle includes the camera and display, which wirelessly connect to each other. Thanks to a 110-degree field of view, this camera lets you see everything behind you, ensuring that you can back up safely. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Now, if your car already has some form of a display (either a radio or something else), then you can add a backup camera to it for far less. This model is only $22 Prime shipped at Amazon, offering you a budget-friendly way to see behind you.

However, this kit is a #1 new release at Amazon and will only set you back $38 shipped. It includes a camera, display, and a charger. Just keep in mind that it isn’t wireless.

AUTO-VOX Wireless Backup Camera Kit features:

With digital wireless transmission, CS-2 delivers a stable image without any interference from other signals such as Bluetooth. Equipped with PC1058 sensor, the camera provides vivid picture, which restores what you see behind your car directly.

