Nautica’s Winter Clearance Sale takes up to 70% off + an extra 15% off your order

Nautica’s Winter Clearance Sale offers up to 70% off select styles. Plus, receive an extra 15% off your purchase when you buy a Nautica classic tee, polo or pants with code CLASSIC15 at checkout. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Quarter Zip Ribbed Front Pullover. Originally priced at $60, however during the sale you can find it for just $20. This pullover can easily be dressed up or down and looks great layered during the winter months. It also looks great paired with shorts during the summer and is available in three versatile color options. Rated 4.5/5 stars from happy Nautica customers. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Short Sleeve Performance Deck Polo $25 (Orig. $60)
- Classic Fit Stretch Oxford Shirt $26 (Orig. $60)
- Lightweight Jacket in Colorblock $54 (Orig. $120)
- Quarter Zip Ribbed Front Pullover $20 (Orig. $60)
- V-Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt $10 (Orig. $20)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Mid Rise Skinny Dark Wash Denim $20 (Orig. $70)
- Stripe Ribbed Henley $22 (Orig. $50)
- Short Sleeve Popover Denim Dress $25 (Orig. $80)
- Mid Rise Sateen Jeans $20 (Orig. $70)
- Quilted Belted Coat $60 (Orig. $245)
- …and even more deals…
