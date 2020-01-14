Save 33% on Sony’s unlocked Xperia 10 Android smartphone on sale for $200

B&H currently offers the unlocked Sony Xperia 10 Android Smartphone for $199.99 shipped. Typically fetching $300 at Best Buy, today’s offer saves you 33% and is the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Centered around a 6-inch HD display, Sony features a dual rear camera array comprised of 5 and 13MP sensors. Everything comes powered by a Snapdragon octa-core processor and includes 3GB of RAM as well as 64GB of onboard storage. If that’s not enough, a microSD card slot allows for easy expansion. Rated 3.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Sony’s handset supports up to 512GB of storage expansion via its microSD card slot, so it’s easy to recommend grabbing one of Samsung’s microSDXC cards with your savings. A 128GB model will set you back $19.50, or you could spend a decent amount of your savings on a 256GB one at $33. In either case, you’ll be expanding upon the built-in 64GB of storage, which is ideal for housing photos, videos, and more.

Opt for a more affordable handset when going with Motorola’s Moto G6, which rocks built-in Alexa and is down to a new Amazon low at $150 (54% off). Or to bring that Android experience to your wrist, Fossil’s Hybrid Commuter Smartwatch is currently marked down to $69.

Sony Xperia 10 smartphone features:

Enjoy mobile communications with this Sony Xperia 10 smartphone. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 2.2GHz octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM facilitate multitasking and smooth running of applications, while the 6-inch Full HD display lets you watch high-quality videos. This Sony Xperia 10 smartphone features 64GB of internal storage for music tracks, videos and documents and supports microSD cards of up to 512GB.

