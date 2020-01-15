Take $50 off Lenovo’s 14-inch S330 Chromebook, now down to a new low of $169

Walmart is currently offering the Lenovo S330 2.1GHz/4GB/32GB Chromebook for $169 shipped. Having originally sold for $250, a price you’ll still find direct from Lenovo, we’ve more recently been seeing it go for $220. Today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, is $10 below the previous price drop, and is a new all-time low. Housed within the 14-inch form-factor of this Lenovo Chromebook you’ll find 32GB of eMMC storage and 4GB of memory. The entire package weighs just 3.3-pounds and offers up to 8-hours of battery life per charge. In terms of ports, there’s USB-C, HDMI, and a USB 3.0 slot. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 325 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability, it’s a nice way to keep it protected when out and about. There’s even an extra pocket for bringing chargers and other accessories with the Lenovo S330.

Want a more high-end portable experience? Earlier today we spotted the Microsoft’s Surface Pro X on sale for $900. While you’ll be giving up Chrome OS for Windows, going this route brings Wi-Fi 6 and LTE connectivity to the table alongside other premium features.

Lenovo S330 Chromebook features:

Chromebook is a computer for the way the modern world works, with thousands of apps, built-in virus protection and cloud backups. It is secure, fast, up-to-date, versatile and simple. Starts in seconds and stays fast throughout the day. With up to 8 hours of battery life, you can surf, work or play from anywhere. Automatic updates and backups offer protection and peace of mind

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!