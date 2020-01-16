Today’s Best Game Deals: Witcher 3 Complete $15, Madden NFL 20 $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering the The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition on PSN for $14.99. Regularly $50 in digital form on PSN, Amazon sells it for $38+ on physical form with today’s deal being one of the lowest prices we have tracked. Already one of the best open-world fantasy RPGs on current generation consoles, The Witcher has seen new life as of late with the release of the Nintendo Switch version (currently on sale for $42) and the wildly popular Netflix adaption. Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s best deals including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe, Gears 5, Madden NFL 20 Standard, God of War, Stranger Things 3, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $35.59 (Reg. $70)
- Splatoon 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Madden NFL 20 Standard $30 (Reg. $60)
- Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete $6 (Reg. $20)
- Gears 5 $16 (Reg. $35+)
- Stranger Things 3 $5 (Reg. $20)
- Donut County $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch $5 (Reg. $15)
- God of War $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Dragon Quest XI S Definitive $50 (Reg. $60)
- Last of Us, God of War, HZD Complete $21 ($45+ value)
- SEGA 3D Classics Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog $5 (Reg. $8)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Darksiders III $5 (Reg. $25+)
- Borderlands 3 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Secret of Mana $12.50 (Reg. $17+)
- Castlevania Collection Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition $12 (Reg. $40)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10 (Reg. $20)
- River City Girls $21 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Collection 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Civilization VI Nintendo Switch $20 (Reg. up to $60)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus $12 (Reg. $25+)
- GreedFall $40 (Reg. $50)
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection $22 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands: Game of The Year $15 (Reg. $20)
- Super Star Wars PS4 $5 (Reg. $10)
- Resident Evil 3 remake pre-order $60
