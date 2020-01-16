Our exclusive code takes up to $35 off Jeda Model 3 wireless smartphone chargers

- Jan. 16th 2020 2:20 pm ET

We’ve partnered with Jeda to bring Electrek and 9to5Toys readers an exclusive discount on the brand’s popular Tesla Model 3 wireless smartphone chargers and USB hubs. First up, you can grab the standalone Model 3 Wireless Charger for $74 with promo code 9to5toys at checkout. That takes $25 off, and is the best price we’ve ever tracked on this Model 3 essential. Add the Model 3 USB Hub and Spacer Kit, alongside the charging pad, to your cart and bring the total down to $158 with code 9to5toysjeda from the usual $193 price tag.

Jeda’s Tesla Model 3 Wireless Charger is known as one of the best out there thanks to its sleek design and up to 15W speeds. Notably, it differs from other similar accessories on the market with its ability to hold and charge your device in landscape mode. Add in the USB hub to maintain wireless charging while also adding additional ports, which is ideal for Sentry Mode. Check out our hands-on review for more, where we called it an “excellent accessory for the Tesla Model 3.”

Jeda Tesla Model 3 Wireless Charger features:

No need to connect any cables, simply drop off your phone and the Jeda Wireless Pad V2 will start charging — wirelessly. The Tesla Model 3 Wireless Charger can charge between 7.5W when connected to the front USB ports, or up to 15W when connected to the 12v power socket. Our Tesla Model 3 Wireless Phone Charger is the only wireless charging pad to provide wired charging, fast charging, and landscape charging functionalities.

