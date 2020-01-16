Organize your files with a single-click, Folder Tidy for Mac now $5 (50% off)

Featured by the App Store in 2019, Folder Tidy helps Mac users organize folders and loose files in a quick and intelligent manner. Whether it’s TBs of files or that “old pics” folder you’ve been procrastinating on, Folder Tidy employs a series of user-controlled rules to quickly organize your digital life. Fortunately, the regularly $10 app is now available on the Mac App Store for $4.99. That’s matching the lowest price we have tracked in many years. Updated at the tale end of last year, it now has full macOS Catalina support along with a slew of additional enhancements. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds all-time. More details below.

Mac: Folder Tidy: $5 (Reg. $10)

Folder Tidy :

Take any disorganized folder and sort it all into tidy subfolders. Use the 15+ built-in rules, or create powerful custom ones to organize your files just the way you want. Folder Tidy uses all available CPU cores for the fastest possible tidying, and can handle TBs of files. With one click Folder Tidy will sort the files from the messy folder.

