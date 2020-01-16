Organize your files with a single-click, Folder Tidy for Mac now $5 (50% off)

- Jan. 16th 2020 1:53 pm ET

Get this deal
50% off $5
0

Featured by the App Store in 2019, Folder Tidy helps Mac users organize folders and loose files in a quick and intelligent manner. Whether it’s TBs of files or that “old pics” folder you’ve been procrastinating on, Folder Tidy employs a series of user-controlled rules to quickly organize your digital life. Fortunately, the regularly $10 app is now available on the Mac App Store for $4.99. That’s matching the lowest price we have tracked in many years. Updated at the tale end of last year, it now has full macOS Catalina support along with a slew of additional enhancements. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds all-time. More details below.

While we are talking about productivity apps for Mac users, we still have the Fusion virtual desktop software from VMware at 15% off. On top of that, KORG is still offering 50% off a wide selection of its production apps for iOS and you’ll find even more in this morning’s roundup. Those include titles like Get ‘Em, Lootbox RPG, Beholder, Phoenix Cinemagraph Editor, Trivia Race, and many more. We also still have the highly-rated Incredibox down at $1 from its usual $5 price tag.

Mac: Folder Tidy$5 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best iOS & Mac App Deals: Beholder, Get ‘Em, Phoenix Cinemagraph, more

Today’s Best Game Deals: Witcher 3 Complete $15, Madden NFL 20 $30, more

Folder Tidy:

Take any disorganized folder and sort it all into tidy subfolders. Use the 15+ built-in rules, or create powerful custom ones to organize your files just the way you want. Folder Tidy uses all available CPU cores for the fastest possible tidying, and can handle TBs of files. With one click Folder Tidy will sort the files from the messy folder.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
50% off $5
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store
Tunabelly Software

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard