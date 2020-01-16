Today’s best iOS & Mac App Deals: Beholder, Get ‘Em, Phoenix Cinemagraph, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have deep deals on titles like Get ‘Em, Lootbox RPG, Beholder, Phoenix Cinemagraph Editor, Trivia Race, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand below the jump:
Today’s Best iOS App Deals:
iOS Universal: Ballistic: iPad Edition: FREE (Reg. $10)
iOS Universal: Get ‘Em: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: The Trivia Race: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Lootbox RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: iSpellWord Game: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Beholder: $2 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor: FREE (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Silversword: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Network Tools by KeepSolid: FREE (Reg. $1)
More Apps Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
iOS Universal: The Presidents – Flash Cards: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW ° – daily forecast: $5 (Reg. $20)
iOS Universal: Camera+ 2: $4 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)
iOS Universal: KORG iWAVESTATION: $15 (Reg. $30)
iOS Universal: KORG iKaossilator: $10 (Reg. $20)
iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 2: $20 (Reg. $40)
iOS Universal: KORG iPolysix for iPad: $15 (Reg. $30)
iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)
iPad: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)
iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)
iPad: KORG iELECTRIBE for iPad: $10 (Reg. $20)
iPad: iELECTRIBE Gorillaz Edition: $10 (Reg. $20)
