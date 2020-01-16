Finish your DIY project with this 330-foot laser distance measure at $29.50

HDYGUS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the SUAOKI S9 330-foot Laser Distance Measure for $29.69 shipped with the code 8F7BAGY7 at checkout. Down from its $45 going rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve ever tried to measure something of a longer distance, then you know how frustrating it can be. This model uses a laser to take measurements of up to 330-feet, and digitally displays them. This can give you greater accuracy than just guessing which line on a tape measure is what, ensuring projects are always finished perfectly. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Now, if you do just need a spare tape measure, this 16-foot model is just $7 Prime shipped at Amazon. While it can’t reach nearly as far as today’s lead deal, it is just a fraction of the price.

Not sure what tools your DIY kit should have? Our handy guide has everything you need to know from brands, models, and more.

SUAOKI Laser Distance Measure features:

Measure range 0.05-330 feet; accurate to 1/16 inch; support both imperial and metric units

LCD backlit displays data clearly; save and recall the last 20 sets of measurement data

Single and continuous distances (min/max), area, volume, Pythagoras for height and triangular area; addition and subtraction ( Measuring Units: m/ft/in)

