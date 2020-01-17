8Bitdo’s M30 Bluetooth Gamepad for Switch, Mac, PC drops to $25.50 at Amazon

- Jan. 17th 2020 9:03 am ET

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo M30 Bluetooth Gamepad for $25.49 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $30, today’s deal is 15% off the regular $30 price tag, within $1.50 of the all-time low Black Friday price and the best we can find. The SEGA-inspired controller features a Genesis-style layout but with a number of enhancements including a turbo button, 20-hours of battery life, and even a screenshot control. It is compatible with Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam, Windows, Raspberry Pi), macOS, and Android devices. A USB-C charging cable is included with your purchase. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

If the wireless connectivity is less important to you, Retro-Bit makes a Genesis-style controller that sells for $19.99 Prime shipped at Amazon. This officially licensed option has a classic 6-button layout, additional L/R shoulder triggers, and more, but it will not provide you with a turbo button. This one is compatible with most of the same platforms as well: SEGA Genesis Mini, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, Steam, RetroPie, and Raspberry Pi.

And in case you missed it during the 2019 Black Friday craze, the 8BitDo N30 Wireless NES Mouse for Mac/PC is an absolute must-see.

8Bitdo M30 Bluetooth Gamepad:

  • A Sega Genesis & Mega Drive inspired bluetooth controller.
  • Compatible with Nintendo Switch, PC, macOS and Android.
  • Bluetooth and rechargeable battery.
  • Turbo Function.
  • Upgradeable firmware.

