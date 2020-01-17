LG’s 55-inch 4K AirPlay 2 UHDTV touts Dolby Vision, HomeKit, more at $200 off

Amazon currently offers the LG Nano 8 Series 55-inch 4K AirPlay 2 UHDTV for $596.99 shipped. Find it for $3 more at Best Buy. Typically selling for $800, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, matches the Amazon all-time low, and is only the third time we’ve seen this model on sale. Centered around a 55-inch 4K NanoCell panel, this UHDTV comes equipped with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for “ultra-vivid picture” and “cinema-quality sound.” AirPlay 2 and HomeKit control offer integration with your iPhone and other Apple devices, while voice control via Alexa and Assistant enters the mix, as well. Built-in smart capabilities offer easy access to popular streaming services, and to help with that, you’ll also enjoy 6-months of complementary access to Disney+. Find four HDMI ports as well as two USB slots. Rated 4.7/5 stars from nearly 350 customers.

Thinking you’ll want to wall-mount your new UHDTV? This $25 adjustable mount at Amazon has over 31,000 customers vouching for it with a 4.6/5 star rating, and is a superb option for getting the television at the perfect angle for movie nights and more. Plus, it’s a great way to make the most of your savings.

In the market for a TV to add into your office or bedroom? Right now TCL’s 50-inch 4K HDR Smart TV is currently on sale for $255, and comes equipped Roku integration yielding Apple TV functionality.

LG Nano 8 55-inch 4K AirPlay 2 UHDTV features:

Host movie nights and parties easily with this LG Nano 8 Series LED smart TV. The 4K Ultra HD resolution and NanoCell display ensure visuals are sharp and detailed, while the high-end processor keeps everything running smoothly and efficiently. This LG Nano 8 Series LED smart TV works with Alexa and Google Assistant for enhanced convenience.

