Sony is continuing its string of holiday promotions with a new Games Under $20 sale. In what has seemed like a constant run of massive sales events on its digital storefront, there have been hundreds, if not thousands, of PlayStation 4 games on sale since early November at this point. The big-time New Year’s sale ended yesterday (or will any second), and Sony is back at it again today with a giant list of digital deals. From Grand Theft Auto V and Outer Wilds to Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered, this is another excellent chance to fill up your back catalog at a significant discount. Head below for all the details.

PlayStation Games Under $20 Sale

The new Games Under $20 sale is marking down hundreds of titles including the Assassin’s Creed series, Batman Arkham games, all of the Call of Duty titles you might have missed over the years, Dark Souls games and much more. There’s also some great prices on the stellar Dishonored titles with deals starting from just over $10.

This is an ideal opportunity to catch up on some PS4 titles you might have missed before Playstation 5 launches this holiday season. The two-week-long sale kicks off today (any time now anyway) and wraps up on the night of February 5, 2020.

While the Games Under $20 event hasn’t gone live at the time of writing, it will be any minute now. You’ll find all the deals right here, and you can browse through the entire selection via the official Playstation blog.

More Details from Sony:

Games Under $20 Sale: Starting tomorrow, cruise around Los Santos in one of PS Blog’s Top 10 Games of the Decade – GTA V, grab your proton pack but don’t cross the streams in Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered, or head off to the far reaches of an ever-evolving solar system in Outer Wilds. Peep the full lineup below, then head over to PS Store tomorrow morning. Games Under $20 ends February 5 at 8 am PT – so don’t wait too long. Hindsight is 20/20.

