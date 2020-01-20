Eastbay’s deals are back! Save 20% off orders of $99 with this promo code

- Jan. 20th 2020 4:48 pm ET

0

Eastbay is offering 20% off orders of $99 or more with code SCORE at checkout. Inside this event you can find deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 Shoes are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $150, however during the sale you can find them for just $96. These shoes were made to be lightweight and flexible for a natural stride. Best of all, its FlyKnit material adds a breathable component to keep you cool throughout your workouts. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and check out the Nike Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off all clearance items.

