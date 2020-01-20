Just $3.50 scores Komelon’s 16-foot Self-Locking Tape Measure (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Komelon 16-foot Self-Locking Tape Measure for $3.50 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This compact tape measure features an impact-resistant case that aims to protect it as bumps occur around the house or job site. A push button along the top makes it simple to retract the blade smoothly, instead of haphazardly. Measuring up to 16-feet in length, this tape is a great size for all sorts of projects. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
When it comes to alternatives, you’d be hard-pressed to find anything that clocks in under $3.50. A trip to Amazon’s best-seller list showcases that most options are at least $5, helping emphasize just how much of a bargain the featured deal is.
Since we’re talking tools, now seems like a great time to peek at our roundup of today’s Home Depot sale. There you’ll find DEWALT, Ryobi, and Milwaukee tools for as little as $17.
Komelon 16-foot Tape Measure features:
- Self locking mechanism allows blade to be extended smoothly
- Push button allows blade to be retracted smoothly
- Nylon coated blade for maximum durability
- Impact resistant rubberized case
- Stud markings noted on blade
