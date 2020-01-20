Just $3.50 scores Komelon’s 16-foot Self-Locking Tape Measure (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Komelon 16-foot Self-Locking Tape Measure for $3.50 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This compact tape measure features an impact-resistant case that aims to protect it as bumps occur around the house or job site. A push button along the top makes it simple to retract the blade smoothly, instead of haphazardly. Measuring up to 16-feet in length, this tape is a great size for all sorts of projects. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

When it comes to alternatives, you’d be hard-pressed to find anything that clocks in under $3.50. A trip to Amazon’s best-seller list showcases that most options are at least $5, helping emphasize just how much of a bargain the featured deal is.

Since we’re talking tools, now seems like a great time to peek at our roundup of today’s Home Depot sale. There you’ll find DEWALT, Ryobi, and Milwaukee tools for as little as $17.

Komelon 16-foot Tape Measure features:

Self locking mechanism allows blade to be extended smoothly

Push button allows blade to be retracted smoothly

Nylon coated blade for maximum durability

Impact resistant rubberized case

Stud markings noted on blade

