Today's Best Game Deals: Rise of the Tomb Raider $9, Darksiders Switch $15, more

Jan. 22nd 2020

0

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering the Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration on PS4 for $8.99 via PSN. A physical copy would run you closer to $25 at Amazon right now with today’s deal being one of the best we have tracked. If you have yet to give this one a try, the price isn’t going to get much better than this. And remember, we still have the Definitive version which includes loads of extra goodies and DLC on sale for $30 right here, plus even more Tomb Raider for Xbox gamers under the fold. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Horizon Zero Dawn Complete, Red Dead Redemption 2, DAEMON X MACHINA, Outer Wilds, Darksiders: Warmastered for Switch, Madden NFL 20, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

