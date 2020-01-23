Converse takes extra 30% off clearance items from $28: Boots, sneakers, more

- Jan. 23rd 2020 10:40 am ET

0

Converse takes an extra 30% off all clearance items with promo code WINTER30 at checkout. Converse Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The Winter Chukka Taylor All Star Sneakers are a must-have for cooler weather. These shoes are gender neutral, which can be worn by men or women and they come in two color options. They also feature an ortholite insert for added comfort and a fleece lining to promote warmth. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Converse customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for women include:

For men, the Crafted Boot Chuck Taylor is another standout for winter. Originally priced at $100, however during the sale you can find them for $70. These boots are waterproof and have a ridgid outsole for traction.

Our top picks for men include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Converse

Converse

About the Author