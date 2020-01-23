Converse takes extra 30% off clearance items from $28: Boots, sneakers, more

Converse takes an extra 30% off all clearance items with promo code WINTER30 at checkout. Converse Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The Winter Chukka Taylor All Star Sneakers are a must-have for cooler weather. These shoes are gender neutral, which can be worn by men or women and they come in two color options. They also feature an ortholite insert for added comfort and a fleece lining to promote warmth. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Converse customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for women include:

For men, the Crafted Boot Chuck Taylor is another standout for winter. Originally priced at $100, however during the sale you can find them for $70. These boots are waterproof and have a ridgid outsole for traction.

Our top picks for men include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

