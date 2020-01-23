This gooseneck iPad mount preps your office for macOS Sidecar: $10 (Save 50%)

EasyAcc.A Store (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Gooseneck iPad Mount for $9.89 Prime shipped when coupon code CTNPIFLR has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically $20, today’s deal shaves 50% off and is the lowest price we have tracked. One of the most exciting features of macOS Catalina has to be Sidecar. With it Mac owners can use an iPad as a second display. Scoring this flexible gooseneck mount will allow you to place an iPad wherever you’d like with the ability to adjust whenever the need strikes. Ratings are still rolling in, but EasyAcc gear is reputable.

Since iPad uses touch as its primary input, yours is likely to be covered in smudges. Cleaning this up is just a couple of seconds away with Endust’s $5 Screen Wipes. Inside you’ll find 42 individual wipes ready to remove “all dirt, dust, and fingerprints from electronic surfaces.”

If you have an older Mac, Sidecar may not be supported. Thankfully we have some fresh MacBook Air discounts at Amazon that shave $199 off.

EasyAcc iPad Mount features:

This ergonomic gooseneck tablet holder is compatible with all 4-10.6 inch cell phones and tablets, such as: iPad mini, iPad 9.7-inch to 11-inch, iPhone 11, Galaxy Tab A, and more.

