Mountain Hardwear takes up to 60% off its web specials: Jackets, vests, more

- Jan. 23rd 2020 3:22 pm ET

Mountain Hardwear takes up to 60% off its web specials with promo code MHWJAN60 at checkout. Update your outerwear with deals on jackets, vests, pullovers, layering essentials, and more. Elevated Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary shipping. The men’s Dera Jacket is a great option for everyday wear and it’s highly packable, which makes it nice to travel with or stow away after winter. Its lightweight material is great to layer and it also has a cinched waist to help keep wind out. Originally, this style was priced at $185, however during the sale you can find it for just $74. Head below to find even more deals.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Emery Down Coat is ready for your outdoor adventures. This jacket has a waterproof exterior as well as a hood to help keep you dry. You can find it in two color options and it’s marked down to $120, which originally was priced at $300.

Our top picks for women include:

