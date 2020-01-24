Anthropologie takes an extra 50% off sale items, this weekend only

Anthropologie offers an extra 50% off sale items, this weekend only. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $150 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Marcia Babydoll Top that’s marked down to just $20. This top is a great option for everyday wear and will pair nicely with jeans or leggings alike. It’s also a nice option to transition into spring and can easily be layered. Find the rest of our top picks from Anthropologie below.

Our top picks from Anthropologie include:

Finally, be sure to check out the J.Crew Factory Flash Sale that's offering up to 60% off sitewide with deals from $15.

