Make parking easier with this solar-powered backup camera, now $159 (Orig. $199)

In most cars, your view through the back window is pretty bad. The FenSens Smart Wireless Solar-Powered Backup Camera makes parking easier by capturing a live view from your rear license plate. You can pick up this car accessory now for $159 (Orig. $199) at the 9to5Toys Specials.

While some new cars come with a backup camera, you pay serious money for the upgrade. No matter what vehicle you own, FenSens can help you park more accurately — without breaking the bank.

The camera installs like a standard license plate frame, with only four screws to tighten. At the top, a wide-angle lens captures an arc around the rear of your car. With a quick tap, you can view the live HD footage via Wi-Fi on any iOS or Android device.

Rather than drawing power from your car, FenSens runs on energy from the sun. The built-in solar panel needs only two hours of daylight each day to keep the camera powered. Rated at IP67, the whole frame is also waterproof and dustproof.

Order now for $159 to save 20% on the FenSens backup camera, worth $199.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!