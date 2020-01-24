Make parking easier with this solar-powered backup camera, now $159 (Orig. $199)

- Jan. 24th 2020 9:58 am ET

$159
0

In most cars, your view through the back window is pretty bad. The FenSens Smart Wireless Solar-Powered Backup Camera makes parking easier by capturing a live view from your rear license plate. You can pick up this car accessory now for $159 (Orig. $199) at the 9to5Toys Specials.

While some new cars come with a backup camera, you pay serious money for the upgrade. No matter what vehicle you own, FenSens can help you park more accurately — without breaking the bank.

The camera installs like a standard license plate frame, with only four screws to tighten. At the top, a wide-angle lens captures an arc around the rear of your car. With a quick tap, you can view the live HD footage via Wi-Fi on any iOS or Android device.

Rather than drawing power from your car, FenSens runs on energy from the sun. The built-in solar panel needs only two hours of daylight each day to keep the camera powered. Rated at IP67, the whole frame is also waterproof and dustproof.

Order now for $159 to save 20% on the FenSens backup camera, worth $199.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$159
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author