This steel Belgian flip maker cooks 4 waffles at once for $20 (Reg. up to $50)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Bella Pro Series Belgian Flip Waffle Maker (90083) for $19.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. This Best Buy exclusive is regularly $50 and is now matching our previous mention at $30 off. Amazon sellers are starting at $45 with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find. Bring some Belgian waffles (four at a time to be exact) to your morning breakfast routine. Features include a flipping mechanism for “evenly cooked waffles,” and non-stick, scratch-resistant copper titanium ceramic coated cooking grates. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Save slightly more by opting for Cuisinart Round Classic Waffle Maker at $19 on Amazon. But if you can get away with a smaller, almost personal-sized option, check out the Dash Mini Maker. For just $10, it can cook waffles, paninis, hash browns and much more for half the price. It also carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 15,000 Amazon customers.

Bella Pro Series Belgian Flip Waffle Maker:

Enjoy a fast homemade breakfast with this four-slice Bella Belgian waffle maker. Custom browning options and a rotating design ensure your waffles cook and brown evenly, while the indicator light tells you when food is ready. This durable Bella Belgian waffle maker is made with a nonstick and scratch-resistant copper titanium ceramic coating for easy cleaning and durability.

