Apple’s latest Mac mini is up to $150 off at B&H, including high-end models

B&H Photo is currently offering up to $150 off Apple’s latest Mac mini in various configurations. Amazon is matching some of the lower-end models. One of the best deals is the upgraded i7 3.2GHz/16GB/512GB model for $1,549 shipped. This is down from its $1,699 regular going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. With Apple’s latest Mac mini, you’ll find four Thunderbolt 3 ports, HDMI output, and NVMe-based storage for ultra-fast speeds. I use an i7 Mac mini every day for work (though I upgraded to 32GB of RAM), and absolutely love it. In our hands-on review, we called it “Apple’s most versatile Mac.”

For those who want more ports, be sure to check out the Satechi Type-C Aluminum Stand and Hub. You can get it for $80 shipped at Amazon, and it brings USB-C, USB 3.0, SD, and more to the front of your Mac mini.

If you’re wanting to have a cleaner setup, why not mount your Mac mini? Our guide walks you through everything that’s needed to do it, including what brands to check out.

Apple Mac mini features:

Apple has re-engineered the Mac mini (Late 2018) to drive tasks ranging from home automation to giant render farms, Xcode servers, industrial-grade tasks, live concert sound engines, digital art and signage, testing iOS apps, and more. Upgraded with an 8th Generation Intel Core processor, the Mac mini features a more efficient thermal architecture, all-flash storage, a bigger fan, expanded vents, a redesigned power supply, and Apple’s T2 security chip. This Mac comes preloaded with macOS. Updates can be downloaded for free via the Mac App Store. Please check Apple’s website for upgrade eligibility.

