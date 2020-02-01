Step up your glassware game with these one-day-only deals at Amazon from $10

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Dragon Glassware (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its glassware from $10 Prime shipped. One of our favorites from the sale is a 2-pack of 6-oz. Espresso Cups for $11.99, which is down 20% from its regular rate. If you frequently enjoy a strong espresso brew, then these cups are perfect. With a 6-oz. measure, you’ll have just enough room for your favorite beverage. Standing at just 4-inches tall, these glasses fit easily in any brewing setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Do you lack the ability to make espresso at home? Well, this stovetop espresso maker is just $5.50 at Amazon. It uses the power of your stove and built-in technology to make espresso without high-end fancy machines.

However, if it’s a high-end and fancy machine that you’re after, do we have the review for you. We recently went hands-on with the Breville Barista Pro, finding that it had the ability to deliver “amazing espresso.”

Dragon Glassware Espresso Cup features:

Standing just under 4″ tall, these cups are perfectly sized to fit under most at-home brewing stations, like Nespresso or Keurig, while holding up to 6 ounces

Engineered with double-walled insulation to keep your drinks hot or cold longer than traditional glassware

Makes a wonderful choice for the coffee, espresso or tea lover in your life no matter the occasion, and comes in ready-to-present luxury gift packaging

