Step up your glassware game with these one-day-only deals at Amazon from $10

- Feb. 1st 2020 9:32 am ET

From $10
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Dragon Glassware (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its glassware from $10 Prime shipped. One of our favorites from the sale is a 2-pack of 6-oz. Espresso Cups for $11.99, which is down 20% from its regular rate. If you frequently enjoy a strong espresso brew, then these cups are perfect. With a 6-oz. measure, you’ll have just enough room for your favorite beverage. Standing at just 4-inches tall, these glasses fit easily in any brewing setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Do you lack the ability to make espresso at home? Well, this stovetop espresso maker is just $5.50 at Amazon. It uses the power of your stove and built-in technology to make espresso without high-end fancy machines.

However, if it’s a high-end and fancy machine that you’re after, do we have the review for you. We recently went hands-on with the Breville Barista Pro, finding that it had the ability to deliver “amazing espresso.”

Dragon Glassware Espresso Cup features:

  • Standing just under 4″ tall, these cups are perfectly sized to fit under most at-home brewing stations, like Nespresso or Keurig, while holding up to 6 ounces
  • Engineered with double-walled insulation to keep your drinks hot or cold longer than traditional glassware
  • Makes a wonderful choice for the coffee, espresso or tea lover in your life no matter the occasion, and comes in ready-to-present luxury gift packaging

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $10
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Dragon Glassware

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide