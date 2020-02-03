Bake like a pro with a KitchenAid Lift Stand Mixer from $190 (Reg. $320+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the KitchenAid Professional 5-Qt. Bowl Lift Stand Mixer (KV25G0X) for $199.99 shipped in black and red. Matched at Target with additional color options from $189.99 for RedCard holders. Originally up to $500, this model starts at $320 on Amazon right now with today’s offer matching our previous mention. This is the lowest price we can find and more than $100 off the going rate. Along a 450-watt motor and the included 5-quart stainless steel mixing bowl, it also has 10-speed levels, and a lever to help you raise a heavy bowl of ingredients in to place. The functionality on these KitchenAid mixers can be expanded beyond the included beater, Powerknead spiral hook, and wire whip attachments with a series of other options including pasta makers and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 8,000 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Now if you don’t plan on getting busy in the kitchen on baking projects and the like, you might be able to get away with a basic hand mixer. The KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power sells for $40 at Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 5,300 customers. It might not be able to handle large bowls of robust ingredients the way a KitchenAid mixer will, but it will work just fine for your next batch of cookies.

KitchenAid Pro 5-Qt. Bowl Lift Stand Mixer:

Prepare homemade recipes with this KitchenAid Professional 500 Series stand mixer. It has 10 speed levels for accurate whipping and mixing of smooth batters and doughs, and the 5-quart stainless steel wide-mouth bowl’s lift design provides enhanced stability. Attach a grinder, pasta maker or ice cream maker to this KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus stand mixer for culinary versatility.

