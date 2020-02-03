Prime Wardrobe: A guide to Amazon’s try before you buy clothing service

Having recently surpassed the 150 million subscriber milestone, Amazon Prime is becoming ubiquitous across households. While its largest selling point is same, next, and 2-day shipping, there are a plethora of other hidden gems in Prime. One that I have begun taking advantage of is Prime Wardrobe. After debuting as a beta back in 2017, Prime Wardrobe became available to all subscribers in mid-2018. This service lets you select up to 8 articles of clothing to have shipped your way, with no up-front costs. You only pay for what is kept. Continue reading to learn all the ins and outs of Prime Wardrobe.

What’s included in Prime Wardrobe?

While Amazon doesn’t tout the exact number of items included in Wardrobe, shoppers can expect to find clothing for women, men, boys, girls, and babies. Not only is clothing available, but there also happens to be a lot of accessories, jewelry, and more. Each item available with Prime Wardrobe is shipped by Amazon and in 4-6 business days despite traditional Prime delivery timeframes hovering between 1 and 2-days.

Get the most out Prime Wardrobe

When it comes to wrangling Prime Wardrobe, I cannot highlight the importance of filters enough. These allow you to do a basic search and limit results based on your preferences. When performing a regular search, be sure to select the Prime Wardrobe filter to eliminate everything included in the service.

Once you’ve done this, you’ll be able to filter even further by selecting your favorite brands and limiting results by average rating. Each order allows you to add up to eight items to your box, and 2-boxes can be shipped at a time. From there, you’ll have 7-days from when items arrive to try before you buy. There’s no limit in dollar amount, so you can see for yourself if that $350+ pair of jeans is truly worth it.

As mentioned earlier, your payment method will not be charged until you’ve confirmed that an item will be kept or the 7-day return window has passed. Of all the features in Prime Wardrobe, easy returns has to be my favorite. This is because Amazon has designed packaging that is easy to reseal and ship back using the included prepaid shipping label.

While Prime Wardrobe has yet to fully-replace my clothing shopping needs, it has come very close with me using it for around 90% of the past year’s purchases. This includes recent shopping for dress pants, a new pair of Sperry shoes, and even some sweaters. It’s been dead-simple to use, and I absolutely love having a slew of options combined with a load of helpful reviews.

