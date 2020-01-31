Amazon Prime memberships skyrocket to 150 million due to faster delivery, more

Jan. 31st 2020

With Amazon having revealed its Q4 earnings, there is at least one very notable number worth diving into. The number being referred to here is just how many Amazon Prime memberships the company has sold. As of now, Amazon has surpassed the 150 million member mark, highlighting an increase of 50 million subscriptions in the last two years. Perhaps the juiciest bit of information here is that this last quarter offered the strongest level of growth that Amazon has seen to date. New and upgraded services bundled with the subscriptions are at least partially to thank for this boost.

Amazon Prime memberships surge to 150 million

With constant service enhancements to Amazon Prime, it’s no wonder why the subscription service is seeing continued growth. What started as fast, 2-day shipping has propelled into a streaming music and video platform, cloud storage, and much more.

As with many other services offered in Prime, Amazon has upgraded customer shipping times. Not only is same-day shipping a thing, next-day deliveries have become standard for tons of products. We began to see this improvement take form in the second quarter of 2019, and it’s great to see next-day shipping become readily available on an ever-increasing number of items.

Amazon Prime memberships

“Prime membership continues to get better for customers year after year. And customers are responding — more people joined Prime this quarter than ever before, and we now have over 150 million paid Prime members around the world,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO.

Another way that Amazon Prime memberships have been bolstered is thanks to the recent, free addition of Amazon Fresh. This add-on paves the way for subscribers have groceries delivered free of charge, so long as they live in one of the roughly 2,000 U.S. cities that have to the two-hour grocery delivery offering. If you’re unfamiliar, Amazon Fresh used to cost an additional $14.99 per month, providing considerable savings to Prime members.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I am not afraid to give most subscription services a shot, there are few that I end up sticking with. Unsurprisingly, an Amazon Prime membership happens to be one that I continue to happily pay for. This is because it significantly alters and changes my life for the better, something that many other subscriptions can rarely pull off.

Just like any subscription, paying members are needed to keep it afloat and to ensure that new services are added. For this reason I am thrilled to see the success of Amazon Prime continue. Especially since Amazon has an arguably outstanding track record for passing those earnings right back to its customers.

