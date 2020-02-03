Sperry shoes for men and women up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

Hautelook’s Sperry Sale offers up to 60% off select styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. The men’s Original Plush Varsity Leather Boat Shoes are on sale for $50, which is down from its original rate of $110. These boat shoes are a perfect option for spring weather and they can easily be paired with jeans, khakis, or shorts alike. It also features a trendy color-block design and a classic style that can be worn for years to come. Find the rest of our top picks from Hautelook’s Sperry Sale below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Original Plush Varsity Leather Boat Shoe $50 (Orig. $110)
- Original 2 Eye Plush Varsity Boat Shoe $50 (Orig. $110)
- Victura 3-Eyelet Leather Sneaker $70 (Orig. $150)
- Topsfield Leather Penny Loafer $60 (Orig. $120)
- Annapolis Leather Wingtip Derby $70 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Seacoat Boat Shoes are also on sale for $50, which is $30 off the original rate. These boat shoes easily slip-on and are a nice option for spring or summer. This style will look great with spring dresses, shorts, jeans, and more.
Our top picks for women include:
- Seacoast Boat Shoes $50 (Orig. $80)
- Lounge Camp Slip-On Sneaker $30 (Orig. $49)
- Seaside Perforated Slip-On Sneaker $50 (Orig. $75)
- Crest Boat Barrel Slip-On $40 (Orig. $53)
- Bay View Leather Slip-On Loafer $60 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!