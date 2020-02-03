Sperry shoes for men and women up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

Feb. 3rd 2020

0

Hautelook’s Sperry Sale offers up to 60% off select styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. The men’s Original Plush Varsity Leather Boat Shoes are on sale for $50, which is down from its original rate of $110. These boat shoes are a perfect option for spring weather and they can easily be paired with jeans, khakis, or shorts alike. It also features a trendy color-block design and a classic style that can be worn for years to come. Find the rest of our top picks from Hautelook’s Sperry Sale below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Seacoat Boat Shoes are also on sale for $50, which is $30 off the original rate. These boat shoes easily slip-on and are a nice option for spring or summer. This style will look great with spring dresses, shorts, jeans, and more.

Our top picks for women include:

