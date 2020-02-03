Stay fit with this treadmill that goes under your desk: $677 (Reg. $1,000)

- Feb. 3rd 2020 8:00 pm ET

Amazon is offering the LifeSpan Under Desk Treadmill (TR1200-DT3) for $677.11 shipped. Down from $1,000, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you work at a desk most of the day like myself, then this could be a great help to you. It allows you to work out while sitting down, thanks to the under-desk design. It offers multiple speeds from 0.4-4 MPH, giving you a multitude of ways to work out. It supports up to 330 pounds, has a separate console that’ll sit on your desk for control, and comes with a lifetime frame warranty. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

However, you can save quite a bit when opting for the Cubii Jr Desk Elliptical at $249 shipped. As one of Amazon’s best-selling ellipticals, you know that it’s a great choice. While it doesn’t offer exactly the same experience as a treadmill, it does help you stay fit while sitting instead of requiring you to stand.

Now, today’s lead deal requires a standing desk to function properly. Not sure where to start? We have a handy guide that breaks it all down for you.

LifeSpan Under Desk Treadmill features:

  • Console readouts include: distance traveled, calories burned, walk and run time, step count and adjustable belt speed of 0.4 to 4 MPH.
  • The small and compact size measures at 63″ x 28.5″ x 7.25″ (L x W x H) and has portable wheels for lightweight mobility providing space saving and storable versatility. Deck Suspension: 6 Independent Compression Shocks
  • Deck: 3/4 inch phenolic deck. Quiet and high capacity 2.25 HP electric motor has a 20″ x 50″ (L x W) running and walking belt surface.

