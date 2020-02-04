Timberland shoes for men up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

For three days only, Hautelook is offering up to 60% off Timberland shoes for men. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. Now is a perfect time to update your shoes and the World Hiking Mid Boots are trendy and stylish. These boots are on sale for $70 and originally were priced at $140. This style is also waterproof and has a supportive design to help keep you comfortable while walking or hiking. Better yet, it has a rigid outsole that promotes traction, which is nice for spring showers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another great option for this spring is the Groveton Slip-On Sneaker that’s marked down to just $40 and originally was priced at $75. These sneakers have a cushioned footbed for added comfort and a stretch material that makes them a breeze to put on or off.

Our top picks for men include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

