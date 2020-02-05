Sony has now launched a wide ranging Critics’ Choice sale on PSN. Featuring deals at up to 50% off, you’re looking at a massive collection of digital games for PlayStation 4 including Death Stranding deals, loads of Assassin’s Creed content, some indie gems like Blasphemous, Resident Evil titles, and much more. The new digital sales event is live on PSN from now through February 18, 2020. Head below for more details and over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals.

PSN Critics’ Choice Sale:

These digital PSN sales can be a great way to fill up your back catalogue or score some discounts without having to leave the couch or wait for shipping times. However, today’s sale actually has some notable offers on newer releases that rival the best Amazon price drops on the physical copies.

Death Stranding Deals:

More specifically, it’s time for Death Stranding deals. The standard version of the game is now available on PSN for $36.99, down from the regular $60 price tag. That’s within a couple bucks of the Amazon all-time low and the best Black Friday deals. It is also the lowest total we have tracked since those deals got shut down and well below the current $50 Amazon listing. You can grab the Digital Deluxe version as part of the PSN sale for $47.99 to score a series of extra goodies including, but not limited to, special gold versions of in-game items, an avatar set, the digital Timefall album and more.

But the price drops in today’s PSN event certainly aren’t limited to Death Stranding deals, you’ll find loads of offers on everything from Borderlands 3 and GTA V, to Spider-Man, Control, Resident Evil 2 at under $20, and many more.

Swing by our Game/Apps Guide for more and then expand your PS4 storage with a WD_Black 5TB P10 drive while it’s $40 off. We also have LucidSound’s LS41 wireless PS4 headset at a new low of $119.50 (Reg. $200) and here’s everything you need to know about Apex Legends Season 4.

Death Stranding:

From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes an all-new, genre-defying experience for the PlayStation 4 system. Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding. Carrying the disconnected remnants of our future in his hands, he embarks on a journey to reconnect the shattered world one step at a time.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!