Expand your Xbox/PS4/PC storage with WD_Black 5TB P10 drive: $110 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the WD_Black 5TB P10 Game Drive for Xbox One, PC, and PS4 at $109.99 shipped. For comparison, Best Buy charges $150 and this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re running out of storage space on your PlayStation, Xbox, or desktop, this drive is a great remedy. Offering up a portable design, this drive lets you bring your files with you when traveling. With up to 130MB/s speeds, the WD_Black P10 allows you to easily play even the most demanding games. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in both our announcement coverage and hands-on review.
Now, if the WD namesake isn’t a huge deal to you, then why not save some cash? Seagate’s 5TB portable HDD is available for $100, though you could opt for a smaller storage amount of 2TB at $60.
Regardless of which drive you opt for, be sure to grab this portable HDD case from AmazonBasics. It’s just $7, and you’ll be able to protect your new investment from scratches and bumps.
WD_Black P10 Game Drive features:
- Up to 5TB that can hold up to 125 games, so that you can save old favorites and still have room for new titles.
- Portable and durable form Factor that provides fast access to your gaming library, anywhere you go
- High-performance HDD to optimize your console or PC gaming experience and drive your game
- Purpose-built for gamers based on WD_Black quality and reliability so you can play without limits
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!