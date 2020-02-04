Expand your Xbox/PS4/PC storage with WD_Black 5TB P10 drive: $110 (Reg. $150)

- Feb. 4th 2020 6:52 pm ET

Get this deal
$150 $110
0

Amazon is offering the WD_Black 5TB P10 Game Drive for Xbox One, PC, and PS4 at $109.99 shipped. For comparison, Best Buy charges $150 and this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re running out of storage space on your PlayStation, Xbox, or desktop, this drive is a great remedy. Offering up a portable design, this drive lets you bring your files with you when traveling. With up to 130MB/s speeds, the WD_Black P10 allows you to easily play even the most demanding games. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in both our announcement coverage and hands-on review.

Now, if the WD namesake isn’t a huge deal to you, then why not save some cash? Seagate’s 5TB portable HDD is available for $100, though you could opt for a smaller storage amount of 2TB at $60.

Regardless of which drive you opt for, be sure to grab this portable HDD case from AmazonBasics. It’s just $7, and you’ll be able to protect your new investment from scratches and bumps.

WD_Black P10 Game Drive features:

  • Up to 5TB that can hold up to 125 games, so that you can save old favorites and still have room for new titles.
  • Portable and durable form Factor that provides fast access to your gaming library, anywhere you go
  • High-performance HDD to optimize your console or PC gaming experience and drive your game
  • Purpose-built for gamers based on WD_Black quality and reliability so you can play without limits

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$150 $110
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
mac accessories Best PC Gaming Deals WD

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide