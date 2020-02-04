Expand your Xbox/PS4/PC storage with WD_Black 5TB P10 drive: $110 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the WD_Black 5TB P10 Game Drive for Xbox One, PC, and PS4 at $109.99 shipped. For comparison, Best Buy charges $150 and this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re running out of storage space on your PlayStation, Xbox, or desktop, this drive is a great remedy. Offering up a portable design, this drive lets you bring your files with you when traveling. With up to 130MB/s speeds, the WD_Black P10 allows you to easily play even the most demanding games. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in both our announcement coverage and hands-on review.

Now, if the WD namesake isn’t a huge deal to you, then why not save some cash? Seagate’s 5TB portable HDD is available for $100, though you could opt for a smaller storage amount of 2TB at $60.

Regardless of which drive you opt for, be sure to grab this portable HDD case from AmazonBasics. It’s just $7, and you’ll be able to protect your new investment from scratches and bumps.

WD_Black P10 Game Drive features:

Up to 5TB that can hold up to 125 games, so that you can save old favorites and still have room for new titles.

Portable and durable form Factor that provides fast access to your gaming library, anywhere you go

High-performance HDD to optimize your console or PC gaming experience and drive your game

Purpose-built for gamers based on WD_Black quality and reliability so you can play without limits

