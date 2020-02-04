LucidSound’s LS41 wireless PS4 headset hits a new low of $119.50 (Reg. $200)

- Feb. 4th 2020 6:21 pm ET

Get this deal
$200 $120
0

Amazon is offering the LucidSound LS41 Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset for PlayStation 4 at $119.50 shipped. Down from its regular going rate of up to $200, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you enjoy wireless headsets when gaming, this is a must. You’ll find this headset compatible with the PlayStation 4 without any plugs, but the included adapter lets you use it with Switch, Xbox, PC and more. Offering virtual 7.1-channel audio, you’ll know exactly where the enemy is and have a leg-up during online gameplay. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Keep your new headphones charged by grabbing this budget-friendly stand with USB ports and AC plugs. At $28 Prime shipped, you’ll still have around $50 in savings left while having an upgraded headset with charging stand.

Now, if you’re wanting to upgrade on a budget, this gaming headset deal that we spotted yesterday is under $19 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Just keep in mind it’s not wireless, like today’s lead deal.

LucidSound LS41 Wireless Headset features:

  • Powered by state-of-the-art DTS Headphone: x 7.1 Surround sound audio Technology, Neodymium 50mm drivers, highly detailed positional audio specially crafted for gaming & a new level of audio immersion
  • 20+ hour battery life: the built-in rechargeable battery delivers over 20 hours of wireless operation. Charge and play or the LS41 can be used as a wired passive headset
  • Multi-game compatible: perfect for many games such as battle royale, Fortnite, pubg, black Ops 4, red Dead redemption 2, fortnight, Call of Duty, Overwatch, world of Warcraft’s Legion, and many more
  • Advanced dual mic system with mic Monitoring: Removable, flexible boom mic for intense gaming sessions & built-in discreet mic. Mic-monitoring lets you hear your own voice so you don’t have to shout

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$200 $120
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best PC Gaming Deals LucidSound

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide