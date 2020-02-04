LucidSound’s LS41 wireless PS4 headset hits a new low of $119.50 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the LucidSound LS41 Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset for PlayStation 4 at $119.50 shipped. Down from its regular going rate of up to $200, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you enjoy wireless headsets when gaming, this is a must. You’ll find this headset compatible with the PlayStation 4 without any plugs, but the included adapter lets you use it with Switch, Xbox, PC and more. Offering virtual 7.1-channel audio, you’ll know exactly where the enemy is and have a leg-up during online gameplay. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Keep your new headphones charged by grabbing this budget-friendly stand with USB ports and AC plugs. At $28 Prime shipped, you’ll still have around $50 in savings left while having an upgraded headset with charging stand.

Now, if you’re wanting to upgrade on a budget, this gaming headset deal that we spotted yesterday is under $19 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Just keep in mind it’s not wireless, like today’s lead deal.

LucidSound LS41 Wireless Headset features:

Powered by state-of-the-art DTS Headphone: x 7.1 Surround sound audio Technology, Neodymium 50mm drivers, highly detailed positional audio specially crafted for gaming & a new level of audio immersion

20+ hour battery life: the built-in rechargeable battery delivers over 20 hours of wireless operation. Charge and play or the LS41 can be used as a wired passive headset

Multi-game compatible: perfect for many games such as battle royale, Fortnite, pubg, black Ops 4, red Dead redemption 2, fortnight, Call of Duty, Overwatch, world of Warcraft’s Legion, and many more

Advanced dual mic system with mic Monitoring: Removable, flexible boom mic for intense gaming sessions & built-in discreet mic. Mic-monitoring lets you hear your own voice so you don’t have to shout

