LucidSound’s LS41 wireless PS4 headset hits a new low of $119.50 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the LucidSound LS41 Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset for PlayStation 4 at $119.50 shipped. Down from its regular going rate of up to $200, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you enjoy wireless headsets when gaming, this is a must. You’ll find this headset compatible with the PlayStation 4 without any plugs, but the included adapter lets you use it with Switch, Xbox, PC and more. Offering virtual 7.1-channel audio, you’ll know exactly where the enemy is and have a leg-up during online gameplay. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Keep your new headphones charged by grabbing this budget-friendly stand with USB ports and AC plugs. At $28 Prime shipped, you’ll still have around $50 in savings left while having an upgraded headset with charging stand.
Now, if you’re wanting to upgrade on a budget, this gaming headset deal that we spotted yesterday is under $19 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Just keep in mind it’s not wireless, like today’s lead deal.
LucidSound LS41 Wireless Headset features:
- Powered by state-of-the-art DTS Headphone: x 7.1 Surround sound audio Technology, Neodymium 50mm drivers, highly detailed positional audio specially crafted for gaming & a new level of audio immersion
- 20+ hour battery life: the built-in rechargeable battery delivers over 20 hours of wireless operation. Charge and play or the LS41 can be used as a wired passive headset
- Multi-game compatible: perfect for many games such as battle royale, Fortnite, pubg, black Ops 4, red Dead redemption 2, fortnight, Call of Duty, Overwatch, world of Warcraft’s Legion, and many more
- Advanced dual mic system with mic Monitoring: Removable, flexible boom mic for intense gaming sessions & built-in discreet mic. Mic-monitoring lets you hear your own voice so you don’t have to shout
