At $145, DEWALT’s 192-Pc. Mechanics Tool Set has hit a new Amazon low

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 192-piece Mechanics Tool Set (DWMT75049) for $144.99 shipped. That’s $35 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $6. This large DEWALT tool kit features pieces with a non-slip gripping surface and deep laser-etched markings for quick and easy identification. Owners will garner a 72-tooth gear system that is made with high-torque ratcheting in mind. The included carrying case is rugged and ensures that each piece has a place that it can snap into. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

While it doesn’t carry the trusted DEWALT tool brand, Amazon sells its own 201-piece Mechanics Tool Kit for $73. Bear in mind that this set comes with a 1-year warranty compared to the lifetime length offered by the DEWALT kit above.

If that’s not enough to scratch your itch for tools, we’ve unraveled several Home Depot discounts on RIDGID bundles and more. Prices start at $10, ensuring there are affordable options for every budget.

DEWALT 192-Piece Mechanics Tool Set features:

Deep laser etched markings for Easy socket size identification

5 Degree arc swing and slim head Design

72 Tooth gear system for high torque ratcheting

Low profile directional lever

Easy one hand operation

