The Wonderful 101 Remastered should soon be available on Nintendo Switch, if not Steam and PS4 as well. Initially developed by the talented folks at PlatinumGames for Nintendo’s Wii U console, the remaster has seemingly been in the works for a while now and is expected to land on current generation consoles as early as April 2020. All the details are down below.

PlatinumGames has made a name for itself in the action space with its frenetic brand of combat and inventive worlds to experience it all in. It started with games like Vanquish and MadWorld before releasing the Bayonetta series, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance for Konami, and, most recently, Astral Chain for Nintendo Switch.

But the company also developed a game for Nintendo back in 2010 called The Wonderful 101. Known as a “unite action” title, players control a giant horde of superheroes from a sort of isometric camera angle that can transform into powerful objects known as “Unite Morphs.” Initially published by Nintendo, the colorful action game met positive reviews but underperformed in the sales department with the rights since reverting to PlatinumGames. And that’s where the new Wonderful 101 Remastered comes in.

The Wonderful 101 Remastered

Platinum has already taken to and blown past its initial $50,000 Kickstarter campaign goal. But that’s only enough to get the game on Nintendo Switch. A goal of $250,000 will get it on Steam as well, while $500,000 total will also be enough for a PS4 release. Fortunately, at the time of writing, Platinum has already raised well over $1.1 million, so get your DS4 touchpad out.

Blows Passed Kickstarter Goal

The Wonderful 101 Remastered is scheduled for an April 2020 release date on Nintendo Switch — which likely means the development process is nearly done — but there doesn’t appear to be any direct details on the Steam and PS4 version. Most of the pledge rewards carry an estimated delivery date of November 2020, so that could be some indication of either physical releases or the other platforms. Either way, this is just one more game that won’t get lost to time because it happened to land on a console platform that never really caught on with the public, at least by Nintendo standards anyway.

PlatinumGames has been busy with the remakes as of late as the Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle was unveiled just before Christmas. However, it is also hard at work on its new action title Babylon’s Fall (check out the early footage here).

