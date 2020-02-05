After news of The Wonderful 101 getting remastered for Nintendo Switch hit yesterday, Deep Silver has now announced Saints Row IV Re-Elected. Last year the company brought Saints Row: The Third to Nintendo’s hit hybrid console platform and is currently finalizing the launch of the fourth installment in the franchise for Switch. The game will hit with loads of DLC content, both of the add-on story campaigns, new weapons systems, and more come March 2020. All the details are down below.

You’re the US President, but with superpowers

For those unfamiliar, Saints Row IV is an bananas open-world game that initially released in 2013. Think Grand Theft Auto but with dubstep guns, Inflato-Rays, superpowers, tank battles, hordes of zombies, alien spaceships, and even super-sized daikaiju energy drink cans to take down. The story is about as ridiculous as the gameplay in the best way possible too. You go from powerful street gang member to the actual President of the United States of America before a mysterious alien force takes the world over. It’s a fun and ridiculous experience that gives gamers a true sandbox to play in and a series of outrageous tools to do it with.

Super Hero-in-Chief – Leap over buildings. Kill people with your mind. Run through tanks. Those are just some of the powers on offer that you can wield in your quest.

Saints Row IV Re-Elected

Saints Row IV for Switch, otherwise known as Saints Row IV Re-Elected, will include a large smattering of DLC content as expected. More specifically, you’re looking at over 25 DLC add-ons, including the aforementioned Dubstep Gun (Remix) Pack, the Presidential Pack, and the Commander-In-Chief Pack, among many others. That’s all on top of the Enter The Dominatrix and How The Saints Save Christmas story campaigns, which are both included in the Switch version with the price of admission.

Deep Silver is also maintaining co-op features for the Saints Row IV Re-Elected Switch version as well as what sounds like a new cosmetic weapon customization system:

You’ve customized your character. You’ve customized your clothes. Now you also have a powerful weapon customization system.

Release Date, Price, and Pre-orders:

Saints Row IV Re-Elected is scheduled to launch on Nintendo Switch come March 27, 2020, at $39.99. Pre-orders are now live on the eShop.

The Nintendo Switch ports are coming hard and fast lately. The Outer Worlds is scheduled to land on March 6, about one month before The Wonderful 101 Remastered is expected. Browse through the recent eShop sale while you’re waiting or play the recent Tecmo Bowl arcade and The Witcher Thronebreaker ports instead.

